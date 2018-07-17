1988 Mustang with a Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

This 1988 Mustang called Coalstang was built by Darcy Hanlan. In the engine bay sits a 5.9 L 6BT turbo diesel inline-six connected to a 47RH four-speed automatic transmission both taken from a 1994 Dodge 2500 2WD. The engine features stock injectors, HY35 turbocharger, 1994 P-pump, shortened oil pan, and 5k rpm governor spring kit. He installed the engine by lowering the steering rack about 1.5 inches and notching/reinforcing the crossmember. The car sits at a little over 3,550 lb with driver.

Source: @coalstang and Hillbilly Hotrods via 1320Video