Hoonicorn 2.0: Now with 1,400 HP and Twin-Turbos

Ken Block presented Toyo Tires with a new project he wanted to do that involved altitude. After Toyo approved the project he needed something with a lot of power, more than any of his projects produced. Ken decided to achieve his goal he would need to put one of his most popular projects, the 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR built for Gymkhana 7 back on the operating table.

The Hoonicorn was originally built with a Roush Yates 410 cubic inch (6.7 liter) V8 that produced 845 horsepower. For this time around Ken had Roush rebuild the engine to handle forced induction from two turbochargers and run on methanol. The methanol helps not only with boost but also engine heat since there is no intercooler. The engine is currently producing a “conservative” 1,400 horsepower on 21 psi of boost and can easily make more.

Ken begins talking about the Hoonicorn at 6:30 and unveils it at the 9:30.



Wondering what it sounds like? Loud… really loud.



Source: Hoonigan (more photos), Ken Block FB page and photos by Ron Zaras