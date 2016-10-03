Porsche 911 with a Turbo K20 Update

Hoonigan Racing teased us about a Porsche 911 receiving a Honda K20 over a year ago. Now it seems the project has resurfaced and seems pretty much complete. The owner Scotty G was interviewed by Because Daddy and explained the car features a fully built 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four. The motor features 10.5:1 compression, stage 3 cams, and a Garrett GTX3076. Since the inline-four is much taller than the flat-six the intercooler had to be moved forward and the rear glass has an air scoop to funnel enough air to it. All the mounts were custom as one might expect. The 911 is running an Elephant Racing GT3 front suspension and 2008 Cayman brakes. I am sure we will see a lot more coverage coming about this project.

The interview about the 911 starts at 3:00



Source: Because Daddy via Automotive Obsession