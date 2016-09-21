Porsche 924 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L

Motor Werks Racing is a company located in Cumming, Georgia that works exclusively with modified Porsche vehicles. They service, repair, or build custom Porsche projects for street and track use. Recently they unveiled this amazing Porsche 924 GTP John Player Special Tribute.
Under the hood sits a MWR Stage 3 Audi 1.8 L Turbo 20v inline-four that produces 550 horsepower. This engine was chosen by Motor Werks Racing because of their amazing potential and reliability. The engines features hydraulic lifters, single timing belt, OBD II interface and strong internals.
Motor Werks Racing loves the engine so much they offer a 1.8 L engine conversion for the Porsche 924/944. The package comes in three power levels, Stage 1 makes 275+ hp,Stage 2 makes 385+ hp and Stage 3 makes 500+ hp.
The 1.8 L 20v also reduces overall weight. The factory Porsche 944 engine weighs 373 lb and produces 147 horsepower while the turbo version weighs 431 lb and produces 217 horsepower. The 1.8 L 20v weighs 226 lbs and produces 275 horsepower to 600+ horsepower.
Source: Motor Werks Racing via Grassroots Motorsports and photos J. Tony Serna
6 Comments
RDS Alphard
226 lbs is only 102.5kg , doesn’t quite make sense for iron block engine that dressed with turbocharger though …
Acc
I’m always surprised the 1.8 and 2.0 5-valve engines get used so little in swaps. They are so cheap to buy, came in tons of variants in dozens of cars, weight little, and even have race heritage through Formula 3 and WRC (in the Seat and Skoda cars). Maybe people will rediscover them when they (finally) run out of SR20s
Jim THE WILDMAN Millier
Nice!! 944 In 1997 my nephew Jeff and I got Invited actually challenged to come race the 75th Annual ppihc.We werent there 5 minutes and WHO walks up to Check US OUT Al Unser!!!!! What is this Crazy Thing? It looked like a Midget but had Handlebars and footpegs with Mini Sprint Wings ! NO Roll Cage ! He told us we were CRAZY!! Yep still are.Well in our 1st attempt we ended up 2nd in the World in our Division! Not bad for some New York State guys .I taught Jeff to ride at three and a half .was riding my YZ 400 Fast at 11. Made national magazines One said if A.J.Foyt rode a ATV this would be it .Now Im on my 2nd Cayman it needs 500+ HP! My goal on 1st try 10 min Flat I Will Do IT! Also the Virginia City Hillclimb need some Extra HP but Im gonna do real well there! Ive got a 84 944 bought it just for the body.Id be Proud to put your name on the side what do You suggest?
swaptastic
Great story. Your nickname seems fitting.
Jim Millier The Wildman
MWERKSR I so want to get together with You Guys! Am shopping all the time, not sure what year 1.8T I need, had thought of putting a 5 speed right to the engine and dumping the 944 Trans. Well it’s gutted except for dash, engine has solid oil pressure, runs silky smooth 140k yet maintained. After those hurricanes Cayman transmission prices should drop ! I so Want MOTOR WEEKS RACING TO MAKE IT HAPPEN! Anybody need 78 FJ-40 from Colorado with $13,000 just in refreshing it , sure would make finishing the 944 easier Thanks JIMMY ✌
Jim Millier The Wildman
.MOTOR WERKS RACING. 🏁👊