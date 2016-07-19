Nissan Skyline with a Ford Diesel V8

If part of drifting is standing out than Filip Kedzierski really wants to be heard. After the 2.5 L RB25 inline-six had a failure he took his Nissan R32 Skyline to Argus Auto in Ontario to build something which is bound to evoke strong opinions. Argus Auto installed a 6.0 L Ford Power Stroke diesel V8, two BorgWarner S200 turbochargers, and a F-550 five-speed manual transmission. Filip expects the engine to produce 650 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. He was hoping to debut the car at Formula Drift Canada but missed the first two events due to some fuel issues. Those have since been fixed and you can see some footage embedded of him drifting it.
Skyline is seen at 0:49 and drifting at 6:25 and 6:59.
Update 8/31/2016 – New video of Filip drifting the R32
Source: @FilipekSeductive, @ArgusAuto and Speed Academy
5 Comments
MOPARfan
Any info on how much power this thing makes? If I remember correctly stock 6.0 Powerstroke had around 320 hp.
swaptastic
I just found out. Final goal will be 650 whp and 1,200 wtq.
MOPARfan
Thanks. With 1200 torque it won’t have any problems with lighting those rear tires that’s for sure. I’m surprised that he went with Powerstroke and not Cummins though.
CSRT4
Honestly that surprises me too.
bobs your uncle.
they’re one of the best powerstrokes made when built right. even better than the 7.3l. and when looked after they are very reliable.