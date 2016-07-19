Nissan Skyline with a Ford Diesel V8

If part of drifting is standing out than Filip Kedzierski really wants to be heard. After the 2.5 L RB25 inline-six had a failure he took his Nissan R32 Skyline to Argus Auto in Ontario to build something which is bound to evoke strong opinions. Argus Auto installed a 6.0 L Ford Power Stroke diesel V8, two BorgWarner S200 turbochargers, and a F-550 five-speed manual transmission. Filip expects the engine to produce 650 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. He was hoping to debut the car at Formula Drift Canada but missed the first two events due to some fuel issues. Those have since been fixed and you can see some footage embedded of him drifting it.

Skyline is seen at 0:49 and drifting at 6:25 and 6:59.

Update 8/31/2016 – New video of Filip drifting the R32

Source: @FilipekSeductive, @ArgusAuto and Speed Academy

