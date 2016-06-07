1949 Ford F-1 with a 1,200 HP Cummins

1949 Ford F-1 with a 1,200 HP 5.9 L Cummins inline-six

This custom 1949 Ford F1 is called Old Smokey and was built by Chuckles Garage in Santa Rosa, California. Old Smokey was built to be a shop truck and show off their fabrication skills.

Powering the truck is a built 5.9 L ISB Cummins inline-six diesel from a 2005 Freightliner. Helping the engine produce power are an Industrial Injection Silver Bullet 66 mm and Big Brother Schwitzer Series 91 mm turbochargers running in a compound setup.

All told the Cummins diesel produces 1,200 horsepower and 2,000 lb-ft of torque. The engine runs off a 2006 Cummins ECU with a AEM V2 for speed based boost control and as a fail-safe to the main ECU.

There is even a Nitrous Express NXD diesel nitrous system to remove any hint of lag.

Behind the engine sits a Dodge 47RH four-speed automatic transmission upgraded with Suncoast Diesel billet components and solenoid to allow for sequential shifting. From there power reaches a Winters Xtremeliner quick-change rear end.

The truck rides on a factory front chassis and custom tubular rear. The front suspension is a tubular a-arm setup with custom lower control arms and SPC adjustable upper arms. The rear suspension is a 4-link with adjustable panhard bar. AFCO Pro Touring remote reservoir shocks are used on every corner.

All these components add up to one really unique truck. After making an appearance at SEMA 2016 you should start seeing it race in everything from drag racing, road racing, drifting, autocross, and even land speed racing.

Full Stats:
Engine:

  • 5.9 Liter Cummins commonrail diesel.
  • Engine was sourced from a 2005 Freightliner and is built by ALC Racing Engines in Santa Rosa, CA
  • Industrial Injection 91 mm and 66 mm turbochargers (compound setup)
  • Carillo Rods
  • Mahle coated QSB pistons
  • Industrial Injection Gorilla Girdle
  • ARP 625 head studs
  • Hamilton Cam
  • Hamilton Pushrods
  • Custom stainless turbo manifold and hot pipe built in-house
  • Engine is set back 100% behind the front axle centerline for proper weight distribution
  • Nitrous Express Water methanol Injection system and 375hp Nitrous System
  • Nitrous Express Progressive Nitrous controller
  • Dual Industrial Injection XP CP3 fuel pumps
  • Pureflow Air Dog 200 GPH lift pump
  • Custom Industrial Injection 250 over fuel injectors

Cooling:

  • Custom Bell Intercoolers air-to-air and air-to-water interstage intercoolers
  • Mishimoto Radiators and heat exchangers

Exhaust:

  • MBRP 5” stainless exhaust

Electronics:

  • AEM Infinity Standalone engine management system with touchscreen interface on dash
  • Speed and gear based boost system controlled by standalone EMS
  • Auto Meter Z-Series analog gauges in factory gauge cluster and custom center dash pod
  • Black smoke will be minimized as much as possible through extensive tuning by Hardway Performance. Custom tunes will be available “on the fly” for different driving conditions.
  • Dual Optima Yellow Top deep cycle/starting batteries

Drivetrain:

  • four-speed sequentially shifted 47RH transmission using Suncoast and BD components. Built by Total Performance Diesel
  • Winters ultra heavy duty Quickchange rear axle

Brakes:

  • Wilwood 13″ 6 piston in front
  • Wilwood 13″ 4 piston (dual caliper) in the rear

Suspension:

  • Fully adjustable SPC tubular a-arm suspension in front with Afco remote reservoir coilover race shocks
  • Custom lower arms built in-house
  • Fully adjustable rear 4 link suspension with adjustable panhard bar built in-house with Afco race coilovers

Chassis:

  • NASCAR style chassis with tube frame x-member and full tube frame back half
  • Kirkey full containment racing seats and 5 point RJS Harnesses

Body:

  • 1949 Ford F1 ½ Ton Truck
  • Custom aluminum sheetmetal interior and firewall work
  • Full aluminum undertray

Interior:

  • Kirkey full containment racing seats
  • Magnesium dash insert with Auto Meter Z-Series gauges
  • Touchscreen interface on dashboard
  • RJS harnesses
  • Altman Easy latches by Trique

Source: Chuckles Garage FB album and @ChucklesGarage

  1. MOPARfan

    I’m getting a bit tired from these rat rod style builds. I mean I get the concept, paintjobs are expensive and easily damaged and these cars are thrashed hard etc. But still. Seeing all that rust and so on isn’t very pleasant. Maybe I’m weird, I dunno.

    Reply

  2. JimmyinTEXAS

    The diesel crowd is Cummins into their own. I am more amazed every time I read about one.
    Somewhat agree with MOPARfan about the look.

    Reply

  3. Big Al (HuE-BR)

    About the paint, i really like the hole rat look, but only if its the original paint faded, the so called “true”patina, i think is cool beacuse show the history the car has been put through…
    But when is painted to look like rust, well then, its just like trying to wash your car on the rain… Just stupid.

    Reply

  4. Tyler Looney

    i have a question, i have a 1950 Ford F6 2 ton and i was wondering can a 5.9 12 valve cummins with 5 speed manual transmission, fit in it, as long as i had some universal motor mounts bolted on to the original frame or even drilled and bolted the cummins motor mounts to the frame, with out upgrading the original front suspension. the reason i was asking is because i am building this truck to be my daily driver and to be as mechanical as possible, with the ability to run on diesel, cng or biodiesel. and still be able to haul heavy loads. and will the rear axle used from the cummins dually be better to use then the original 1950 ford f6 rear dually axle? and if no to either of these questions what would you recommend installing into the 1950 f6, i would prefer it to be as simple as possilbe to install and maintain for as long as possible, im trying to make it a lifer or close as i can get to one

    Reply

    • I asked Rich Deboss from Deboss Garage and this is his response.

      I’m sure it will fit and the front end would have no issue holding the weight. I would count on swapping out the rear end though. Most likely it will have very high gearing and will not make a nice cruising speed. They were not meant for speed back then. I would try to find a dually axle that has the same mounting width for the springs and find one with a 3:73. That is a nice ratio to cruise with but you will still be able to tow with it. If you join our Deboss Garage Facebook group, I’m sure there will be plenty of people to ask for advice on the build and we would love to see updates on it. Sounds like an awesome project.

      Reply

