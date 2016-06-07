1949 Ford F-1 with a 1,200 HP Cummins

This custom 1949 Ford F1 is called Old Smokey and was built by Chuckles Garage in Santa Rosa, California. Old Smokey was built to be a shop truck and show off their fabrication skills.

Powering the truck is a built 5.9 L ISB Cummins inline-six diesel from a 2005 Freightliner. Helping the engine produce power are an Industrial Injection Silver Bullet 66 mm and Big Brother Schwitzer Series 91 mm turbochargers running in a compound setup.

All told the Cummins diesel produces 1,200 horsepower and 2,000 lb-ft of torque. The engine runs off a 2006 Cummins ECU with a AEM V2 for speed based boost control and as a fail-safe to the main ECU.

There is even a Nitrous Express NXD diesel nitrous system to remove any hint of lag.

Behind the engine sits a Dodge 47RH four-speed automatic transmission upgraded with Suncoast Diesel billet components and solenoid to allow for sequential shifting. From there power reaches a Winters Xtremeliner quick-change rear end.

The truck rides on a factory front chassis and custom tubular rear. The front suspension is a tubular a-arm setup with custom lower control arms and SPC adjustable upper arms. The rear suspension is a 4-link with adjustable panhard bar. AFCO Pro Touring remote reservoir shocks are used on every corner.

All these components add up to one really unique truck. After making an appearance at SEMA 2016 you should start seeing it race in everything from drag racing, road racing, drifting, autocross, and even land speed racing.

Full Stats:

Engine:

5.9 Liter Cummins commonrail diesel.

Engine was sourced from a 2005 Freightliner and is built by ALC Racing Engines in Santa Rosa, CA

Industrial Injection 91 mm and 66 mm turbochargers (compound setup)

Carillo Rods

Mahle coated QSB pistons

Industrial Injection Gorilla Girdle

ARP 625 head studs

Hamilton Cam

Hamilton Pushrods

Custom stainless turbo manifold and hot pipe built in-house

Engine is set back 100% behind the front axle centerline for proper weight distribution

Nitrous Express Water methanol Injection system and 375hp Nitrous System

Nitrous Express Progressive Nitrous controller

Dual Industrial Injection XP CP3 fuel pumps

Pureflow Air Dog 200 GPH lift pump

Custom Industrial Injection 250 over fuel injectors

Cooling:

Custom Bell Intercoolers air-to-air and air-to-water interstage intercoolers

Mishimoto Radiators and heat exchangers

Exhaust:

MBRP 5” stainless exhaust

Electronics:

AEM Infinity Standalone engine management system with touchscreen interface on dash

Speed and gear based boost system controlled by standalone EMS

Auto Meter Z-Series analog gauges in factory gauge cluster and custom center dash pod

Black smoke will be minimized as much as possible through extensive tuning by Hardway Performance. Custom tunes will be available “on the fly” for different driving conditions.

Dual Optima Yellow Top deep cycle/starting batteries

Drivetrain:

four-speed sequentially shifted 47RH transmission using Suncoast and BD components. Built by Total Performance Diesel

Winters ultra heavy duty Quickchange rear axle

Brakes:

Wilwood 13″ 6 piston in front

Wilwood 13″ 4 piston (dual caliper) in the rear

Suspension:

Fully adjustable SPC tubular a-arm suspension in front with Afco remote reservoir coilover race shocks

Custom lower arms built in-house

Fully adjustable rear 4 link suspension with adjustable panhard bar built in-house with Afco race coilovers

Chassis:

NASCAR style chassis with tube frame x-member and full tube frame back half

Kirkey full containment racing seats and 5 point RJS Harnesses

Body:

1949 Ford F1 ½ Ton Truck

Custom aluminum sheetmetal interior and firewall work

Full aluminum undertray

Interior:

Kirkey full containment racing seats

Magnesium dash insert with Auto Meter Z-Series gauges

Touchscreen interface on dashboard

RJS harnesses

Altman Easy latches by Trique

Source: Chuckles Garage FB album and @ChucklesGarage