Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ Update

The last time we wrote about Andre Olsen’s Hyundai Veloster it still needed a lot of work before it would see the track. Since then Andre and his father Kim have come a long way. If you remember the car’s powertrain comprises of a 650+ horsepower 2JZ inline-six, BMW 530d transmission, and Mark IV Supra rear. The team is finishing up some of the last bits before this monster is let loose on the Norwegian drift circuit.
Update 4/28/2016 – The team released video of the car running for the first time.
Update 5/4/2016 – The team released video of the first test drive.
Source: Hyundai Veloster Drift FB page
6 Comments
Quincy
That is pretty bad ass …….how much for a job like this to be done I would like to do this to my 01 Monte Carlo make it RWD
swaptastic
Converting from FWD to RWD requires a tremendous amount of work. Almost every component of the car might need modification. I will estimate a RWD conversion would start at $10K in labor alone and quickly rise from there. I have seen others quote $20K-$30K. You can see why most owners just opt to purchase a cheaper RWD vehicle and go from there.
quincy
Wow that is pretty expensive I might as well either buy me a brand new car for that price if ima spend that much money ……well guess I might as well just look for a 87 Monte Carlo an be done with that
swaptastic
Unless you are willing to do the work yourself it really doesn’t make sense unless you can market the car’s wow factor like a drift team can. I agree buying the older Monte Carlo would be a better decision.
quincy
Yep that’s what ima do get a older Monte Carlo an make look nice to my unique looks inside an out might put a 454 big block in it wit a 400 Turbo transmission an add a Turbo to the engine
Bob.B
That s a great looking racing body kit!
Who makes it? And where can it be purchased from? looks like they are riveted and what brand wheels and tires are those used?