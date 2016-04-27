Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ Update

The last time we wrote about Andre Olsen’s Hyundai Veloster it still needed a lot of work before it would see the track. Since then Andre and his father Kim have come a long way. If you remember the car’s powertrain comprises of a 650+ horsepower 2JZ inline-six, BMW 530d transmission, and Mark IV Supra rear. The team is finishing up some of the last bits before this monster is let loose on the Norwegian drift circuit.

Update 4/28/2016 – The team released video of the car running for the first time.



Update 5/4/2016 – The team released video of the first test drive.



Source: Hyundai Veloster Drift FB page