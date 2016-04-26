1931 Ford Model A Rat Rod Pickup with a 2JZ

One of the goals of building a rat rod is to be different. This unique 1931 Ford Model A definitely stands apart from the rest. The truck sits very low thanks to an air bag suspension and has been converted to right-hand drive. Behind the cab sits a small custom bed which holds two fuel tanks made from beer kegs. Those tanks feed a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six with a GT42 turbocharger connected to the factory Toyota five-speed transmission.
Source: Brandon DeJesus and Bradley Hockensmith
3 Comments
Brandon
That is my rat, thank you very much
swaptastic
Great project. Could you tell me a little bit more about it. For example any mods on the chassis and or suspension to use air bags?
Brandon
has full handmade custom made chassis, i am running my own engine driven compressor, and im using little larry switch play box..