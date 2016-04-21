C3 Corvette with a C6 Powertrain

How do you improve the performance on a car that is 35 years old? You can slowly swap out every component one by one or you can do what the two brothers at Hardcore Engine Builders from Hungary did. They started with a tired C3 Corvette and stuffed the entire chassis and powertrain from a C6 Corvette under it. The team had to modify the chassis some to fit under the classic Corvette but that worked definitely paid off. The Corvette now has all the modern features such as a 6.2 L LS3, 6L80E automatic transmission, C6 suspension with Ridetech coilovers, ABS, traction control, and paddle shifters.
Source: Pro-touring
5 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
It is beautiful in word and deed. I wonder what they would charge to build me one???
Nestor Hachero
Could you please provide the name of the shop(s) that made the C3 swap to C6 upgrades possible. I really would appreciate it. Having the ABS option included is a HUGE plus. Thank you.
swaptastic
Hardcore Engine Builders built the Corvette. I was unable to find a website or any social media pages.
Nestor
Thank you for the quick response. I couldn’t find that particular website either. Oh wel …
Nestor
Did not know the company is in Hungary. Thanks for the info.