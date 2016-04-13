Ferrari F355 with a Twin-turbo BMW V12

This unique Ferrari F355 is the creation of a fearless Polish builder. I haven’t found the back story yet but at some point the owner stuffed a 5.4 L BMW M73 V12 in the back along with two turbochargers. Then it was dropped it off at KMS Engine in Henryków-Urocze, Poland to be finished. There they spent several months building a fuel system, interior work, and wiring everything to a ECUMASTER EMU. The M73 produced 320 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque from the factory but something tells me the 550 cc injectors and twin turbos will help produce a lot more.

Source: KMS Engine FB page (build album)