Coyote Swap Kit for Classic Fords

RRS is a company in New South Wales, Australia that builds performance parts for 60’s, 70’s and 80’s Ford vehicles. Recently the company debuted their Coyote swap kit. This kit will allow you to install a Coyote based engine into Australian made Falcon XK-XF or Fairlane ZA-ZL and US made 1964–73 Mustang, 1970-77 Maverick, 1964-69 Comet, 1968-70 Torino, 1960-70 Falcon, 1962-70 Fairlane, 1967-70 Cougar, 1966-70 Ranchero or 1968-71 Montego. RRS has finished components ready for sale including engine mounts, under dash brake booster, shock tower notching kit, upper control arm and coil over struts, powered/manual rack and pinion, and frame rail supports. Products still in development are headers, gearbox interface, gearbox mount, full wiring kit, AC installation, closed loop fuel system, and air cleaner/intake system.
The company is currently building a Falcon XY project with an Aluminator XS and 4R70W four-speed automatic using components from their swap kit.
Below is the complete price list for the Falcon XY project along with the price of RRS swap parts. Prices for Ford parts will vary based on location.
|Parts
|RRS Price
|Ford/Other Price
|Total
|$11,025
|$54,759
|XS Aluminator motor
|$28,600
|XS Aluminator computer
|$3,080
|XS Aluminator air intake
|$440
|XS Aluminator starter motor
|$550
|Ford Racing 6 speed auto
|$9,900
|RRS engine mounts
|$850
|RRS custom sump & pick up
|$1,350
|Twin fan radiator and hoses
|$450
|Reservoir mounts
|$19
|Adec clamps
|$20
|Cooling system hoses overflow tank
|$520
|RRS shock tower notching kit
|$290
|Custom driveshaft
|$1,000
|RRS chassis rail enhancement
|$280
|RRS frame rail tie in
|$380
|Internal transmission tunnel frame support
|$150
|RRS Headers
|$1,490
|Cats
|$950
|Intermediate H pipe
|$150
|Muffler tail pipes tips mounts and flange gaskets
|$450
|RRS stealth under dash brake booster & master cylinder auto
|$2,390
|RRS coilover strut (HO2)
|$3,690
|RRS lower control arms
|$410
|RRS bearing castor rod kit
|$455
|RRS Phase 2 brake package
|$1,380
|RRS Tiras
|$135
|RRS Powered Gen6 rack
|$2,995
|Electric power steering pump
|$1,350
|A/C system & controller
|$980
|AC condenser
|$180
|Electric AC pump
|$2,390
|Custom AC lines
|$650
|Fuel Lines, Fuel Filter, Vapor Control, Fuel Pump
|$1,980
|Dry cell battery & boot mounted wiring
|$600
|RRS 3-link including diff housing
|$5,300.00
|RRS diff center
|$2,800
|RRS F100 axles
|$1,350
|RRS rear disc kit 1
|$1,575
|Consumerables, nuts, bolts, fastners, oil, coolant et
|$350
Source: RRS Performance Parts
10 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
As much as I admire the Coyote engine, and think it should be swapped into everything on the street, I’m not so sure about RRS.
It appears from the photos they are going to use coil-over struts in the original shock towers which take up a lot of real estate where there is definitely a limited supply. When adding this much extra horse power there is almost always a need to swap some suspension parts for drivability’s sake.
TCI (Total Cost Involved) has setups for Chevy and Ford muscle cars, pickups and street rods that remove the shock tower and increase the available room considerably.
This page would probably even fit the Falcon they are working on…
http://totalcostinvolved.com/products/1960-1965-ford-falcon_coil-spring-ifs/
swaptastic
The Coyote is a big engine and any extra room would be useful. Thanks for the tip and suggesting Total Cost Involved. It will be very useful for other readers.
Mercury Man
If you study the RRS strut suspension you will see it does mount to the top of the shock tower but most of the tower can be removed for engine clearance. This system allows the factory designed front end load on the towers instead of the frame rails. A Must.II setup puts the suspension stress on points that were not designed to carry the load. ( unless it is modified)
The great thing about RRS is that the factory lower control arms and steering can be used. Most large engines in these chassis do not have clearance for a rack and pinion set up. The RRS system will work either way. I know that in my car with a ’70 Boss 302 and headers thT there is no way a rack will fit. The stock ’65 steering is real close but clears.
swaptastic
Thank you for providing more details about their kit.
JimmyinTEXAS
Cool info, thanks.
Michael
What A/C system & controller are you talking about. Doing this swap and keen to know
swaptastic
I recommend contacting RRS for more details.
Michael
Hi swaptastic,
Did that got this response
Sorry no RRS do not have an air conditioner unit to offer you at this time
swaptastic
Thanks for coming back and updating us on this.
Michael
Looks like vantage air offer a kit for the coyote and also a small control unit as well but roughly 2k