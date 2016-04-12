Coyote Swap Kit for Classic Fords

Ford Falcon XY with a Coyote Aluminator XS

RRS is a company in New South Wales, Australia that builds performance parts for 60’s, 70’s and 80’s Ford vehicles. Recently the company debuted their Coyote swap kit. This kit will allow you to install a Coyote based engine into Australian made Falcon XK-XF or Fairlane ZA-ZL and US made 1964–73 Mustang, 1970-77 Maverick, 1964-69 Comet, 1968-70 Torino, 1960-70 Falcon, 1962-70 Fairlane, 1967-70 Cougar, 1966-70 Ranchero or 1968-71 Montego. RRS has finished components ready for sale including engine mounts, under dash brake booster, shock tower notching kit, upper control arm and coil over struts, powered/manual rack and pinion, and frame rail supports. Products still in development are headers, gearbox interface, gearbox mount, full wiring kit, AC installation, closed loop fuel system, and air cleaner/intake system.

The company is currently building a Falcon XY project with an Aluminator XS and 4R70W four-speed automatic using components from their swap kit.

RRS beaming and torsioning tests of a Ford Falcon XB

Below is the complete price list for the Falcon XY project along with the price of RRS swap parts. Prices for Ford parts will vary based on location.

PartsRRS PriceFord/Other Price
Total$11,025$54,759
XS Aluminator motor$28,600
XS Aluminator computer$3,080
XS Aluminator air intake$440
XS Aluminator starter motor$550
Ford Racing 6 speed auto $9,900
RRS engine mounts$850
RRS custom sump & pick up$1,350
Twin fan radiator and hoses$450
Reservoir mounts$19
Adec clamps$20
Cooling system hoses overflow tank $520
RRS shock tower notching kit$290
Custom driveshaft$1,000
RRS chassis rail enhancement$280
RRS frame rail tie in$380
Internal transmission tunnel frame support$150
RRS Headers$1,490
Cats$950
Intermediate H pipe$150
Muffler tail pipes tips mounts and flange gaskets$450
RRS stealth under dash brake booster & master cylinder auto$2,390
RRS coilover strut (HO2)$3,690
RRS lower control arms$410
RRS bearing castor rod kit $455
RRS Phase 2 brake package $1,380
RRS Tiras$135
RRS Powered Gen6 rack$2,995
Electric power steering pump $1,350
A/C system & controller$980
AC condenser$180
Electric AC pump $2,390
Custom AC lines$650
Fuel Lines, Fuel Filter, Vapor Control, Fuel Pump $1,980
Dry cell battery & boot mounted wiring$600
RRS 3-link including diff housing$5,300.00
RRS diff center$2,800
RRS F100 axles$1,350
RRS rear disc kit 1$1,575
Consumerables, nuts, bolts, fastners, oil, coolant et$350

Source: RRS Performance Parts

  1. JimmyinTEXAS

    As much as I admire the Coyote engine, and think it should be swapped into everything on the street, I’m not so sure about RRS.
    It appears from the photos they are going to use coil-over struts in the original shock towers which take up a lot of real estate where there is definitely a limited supply. When adding this much extra horse power there is almost always a need to swap some suspension parts for drivability’s sake.
    TCI (Total Cost Involved) has setups for Chevy and Ford muscle cars, pickups and street rods that remove the shock tower and increase the available room considerably.
    This page would probably even fit the Falcon they are working on…
    http://totalcostinvolved.com/products/1960-1965-ford-falcon_coil-spring-ifs/

    • The Coyote is a big engine and any extra room would be useful. Thanks for the tip and suggesting Total Cost Involved. It will be very useful for other readers.

    • Mercury Man

      If you study the RRS strut suspension you will see it does mount to the top of the shock tower but most of the tower can be removed for engine clearance. This system allows the factory designed front end load on the towers instead of the frame rails. A Must.II setup puts the suspension stress on points that were not designed to carry the load. ( unless it is modified)
      The great thing about RRS is that the factory lower control arms and steering can be used. Most large engines in these chassis do not have clearance for a rack and pinion set up. The RRS system will work either way. I know that in my car with a ’70 Boss 302 and headers thT there is no way a rack will fit. The stock ’65 steering is real close but clears.

