Vega Wagon with a Vortec 4200

Jared wanted something different when he set out to build his drag car. He wanted the body along with the drivetrain to be different. His Father always enjoyed using inline-six engines and after seeing what the 4.2 L Vortec 4200 (LL8) could do he set out to use one. The engine itself is pretty big so Jared had to design and build his front chassis, suspension and steering. The engine also required custom headers and modifying the oil pan and pickup. On stock internals and naturally aspirated the engine produced 256 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque. Backing up the engine is a two-speed Powerglide transmission and Ford 9″ with 4.86 gears. Jared had a lot of work dialing the motor and car in but it paid off with a personal best of 11.88 secs at 113.42 mph quarter-mile.

Jared has already started the next phase of the project. This time it will be turbocharged with the goal to reach 9.99 sec or better on a stock block.

Source: Vortec4200 (build thread) and Lime-Swap