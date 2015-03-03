Jaguar XJ and XK GM V8 Swap Kit

7 Comments

1997 Jaguar XK8 with a LS1

This is a beautiful 1997 XK8 with a LS1 out of a 2000 Corvette. The swap was completed using a kit from Jaguar Specialties. Their kits allow you to run any 1969 or newer Chevy V8 into multiple Jaguar models. All kits are bolt in and require no drilling or welding. This is nice feature in case you ever want to return your Jag to factory specs. The kits fit these Jag models

  • 1970-1987 XJ6, XJ6C, XJ12, XJ12C and Vanden Plas
  • 1976-1996 XJS, XJSC, and XJS convertible
  • 1988-1994 XJ6 Vanden Plas and Sovereign
  • 1998-1903 XJ8 XJR and Vanden Plas
  • 1997-1902 XK8 and XKR

LS1 from 2000 Corvette inside the engine bay of a 1997 Jaguar XK8

Source: Jaguar Specialties

7 Comments

  3. rakan

    i have found the 5.7 caprice engine which i believe is the ltz and would like to know if the difference is huge as far as swap is concerned. I require some insight and would hugely appreciate your kind response.

    Reply

    • I don’t believe there is much difference. Their kits appear to be universal and work with all Chevy V8 engines.

      We offer kits and parts that are compatible with any Chevy V8 engine from 1969 up to the present day including carbureted TBI, TPI, LT1, and even LS1 LS2 LS3 LS6 and LSx (including LS- based truck engines); transmission options include T350, T400, T700R4, 4L60, 4L60E, and T2004R.

      I would suggest contacting Jaguar Specialties for more details.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.