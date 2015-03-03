Jaguar XJ and XK GM V8 Swap Kit

This is a beautiful 1997 XK8 with a LS1 out of a 2000 Corvette. The swap was completed using a kit from Jaguar Specialties. Their kits allow you to run any 1969 or newer Chevy V8 into multiple Jaguar models. All kits are bolt in and require no drilling or welding. This is nice feature in case you ever want to return your Jag to factory specs. The kits fit these Jag models

1970-1987 XJ6, XJ6C, XJ12, XJ12C and Vanden Plas

1976-1996 XJS, XJSC, and XJS convertible

1988-1994 XJ6 Vanden Plas and Sovereign

1998-1903 XJ8 XJR and Vanden Plas

1997-1902 XK8 and XKR

Source: Jaguar Specialties