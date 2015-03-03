Jaguar XJ and XK GM V8 Swap Kit

This is a beautiful 1997 XK8 with a LS1 out of a 2000 Corvette. The swap was completed using a kit from Jaguar Specialties. Their kits allow you to run any 1969 or newer Chevy V8 into multiple Jaguar models. All kits are bolt in and require no drilling or welding. This is nice feature in case you ever want to return your Jag to factory specs. The kits fit these Jag models
- 1970-1987 XJ6, XJ6C, XJ12, XJ12C and Vanden Plas
- 1976-1996 XJS, XJSC, and XJS convertible
- 1988-1994 XJ6 Vanden Plas and Sovereign
- 1998-1903 XJ8 XJR and Vanden Plas
- 1997-1902 XK8 and XKR
Source: Jaguar Specialties
7 Comments
Brain
Where did you get the jaguar valve covers
swaptastic
Those are GTO covers that I think someone has cut the “GTO” letters off and put their own “Jaguar V8” badge over it.
terry baham
can you send photos of installed gm v8s
swaptastic
If you asking for photos of the swapped engine inside the engine bay you can view a lot in their gallery http://www.jaguarspecialties.com/LS-gallery.asp
rakan
i have found the 5.7 caprice engine which i believe is the ltz and would like to know if the difference is huge as far as swap is concerned. I require some insight and would hugely appreciate your kind response.
swaptastic
I don’t believe there is much difference. Their kits appear to be universal and work with all Chevy V8 engines.
I would suggest contacting Jaguar Specialties for more details.
Alex
Looking to do the conversion,