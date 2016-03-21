Saturn SL1 with a LS4

If your Saturn SL1’s motor is just not cutting it anymore you might consider getting a little creative just like this builder did. He took a 2000 SL1 and swapped the 1.9 L inline-four to a 5.3 L LS4 V8 sourced from a 2006 Impala SS. The engine retains the stock 243 heads but has a LS9 valvetrain with DoD (displacement on demand) delete package and a Professional Products Typhoon intake manifold with a 102 mm throttle body. Power goes through a SPEC Stage 3+ clutch to a GM F23 Getrag five-speed manual transmission with a 60 degree bellhousing pattern from a 2002 Cavalier and then through custom axles. Considering the factory hood is able to shut, the only thing that might give this sleeper away is the dual exhaust and the sound coming from them.

Update 5/3/2016 – Added new photos and videos from owner



Source: LS1Tech