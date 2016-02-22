Building a Pantera with a Twin-turbo 428 Windsor

Nelson Racing Engines is currently building a very powerful De Tomaso Pantera for a lucky customer. The car’s custom chassis was built by The Roadster Shop and features custom IRS and IFS. On top of that Nelson Racing Engines will install one of their 428 ci twin-turbo Ford Windsor V8 capable of producing 1,500+ horsepower. Nelson’s 428 ci Windsor engines cost around $35,000-$52,000 and start with a World Products 9.5″ deck Windsor Block with a Callies Magnum crank, Oliver rods, and JE pistons. Behind that beast will sit a six-speed Mendeola transaxle. As you can see the project is still far from complete but we will continue to follow its progress.

This video reviews a similar engine built in 2012 for ANS Racing.

Source: Roadster Shop (build gallery) and Nelson Racing Engines FB post