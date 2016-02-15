Project Bonemaro: A 1979 Camaro Build for Cheap – Part 1

Project Bonemaro 1979 Camaro with 5.3 L LM7 V8 Part 1

Tony and Lucky began a new project called Bonemaro in Hot Rod Garage episode 37. The series will follow the guys as they build a decent Hot Rod as cheap as possible. The project starts with a 1979 Camaro they purchased for $800 and a 5.3 L iron-block LM7 from a 2002 Avalanche for $1,180. At the end of the video the Camaro is left without an exhaust and told to stay tuned. It is easy to assume the car will be getting a turbo system in the next episode.

I have included the full price list below which is seen at 25:56 in the video.

Project Bonemaro Price List

A list of every part purchased for the project.
ItemTimePrice
Total CostCombined$10,149
1979 CamaroPart 1$800
5.3 L LM7 V8Part 1$1180
WindshieldPart 1$200
Modified TH400Part 1$750
Hooker #12621HKR Engine MountsPart 1$116
Lokar TC-1000LS1 Throttle CablePart 1$59
Advanced Adapters #712500A4 LSx to TH400Part 1$166
Bosch #580254044 Fuel PumpPart 1$100
Fuel Pump FittingsPart 1$65
Fuel Rail FittingsPart 1$30
Replacement Engine MountsPart 1$20
3M Window WeldPart 1$20
Transmission MountPart 1$30
Miscellaneous HardwarePart 1$17
Dorman #620118 Electric FanPart 1$75
Fuel Tank RepairPart 1$140
B&M Holeshot Torque Converter UsedPart 1$100
Fuel FilterPart 1$8
Hose Clamps and CapsPart 1$9
BatteryPart 1$138
2002 Camaro RadiatorPart 1$105
12' Fuel HosePart 1$42
Transmission FittingsPart 1$12
Transmission CoolerPart 1$32
Spectre Transmission DipstickPart 1$16
Automatic Transmission FluidPart 1$65
Power Steering FluidPart 1$8
ECU UnlockPart 1$181
DriveshaftPart 1$458
InjectorsPart 2$319
LS9 Head GasketsPart 2$100
ARP Head BoltsPart 2$199.93
PAC 12 18 Valve SpringsPart 2$194.45
LS6 CamshaftPart 2$287.99
Used Intake FilterPart 2$30
IntercoolerPart 2$0
Intercooler PipingPart 2$50
CX Racing 2000 Silverado Turbo KitPart 2$2158
2005 Cobalt SS Map SensorPart 2$47.39
Churches Auto TuningPart 2$400
Oil and FilterPart 2$26
Engine GasketsPart 2$66
Polyurethane Body MountsPart 2$74
Innovative Oil/Temp Pressure Gauge Part 2$155
Subframe ReplacementPart 2$350
Returned Used Intake ManifoldPart 2-$180
USA Standard Gear mini-spoolPart 3$95
Subframe connectorsPart 3$75
Lakewood Traction barsPart 3$155
ShocksPart 3$152
Brake padsPart 3$19
TachometerPart 3$25
Boost gaugePart 3$19.99
Boost controllerPart 3$19.99
HarnessPart 3$70
SlicksPart 3$300
Total CostPart 1$4942
Total CostPart 2$4276
Total CostPart 3$931

Source: Hot Rod Garage

  2. Anonymous

    I have a 79 camaro t top 94000 original miles. Pulled the 350 with 350 trans. I bought a 2002 chevy avalanche 5.3 with a 460le tranny. Installed 410 gears posi traction, 31 spline moser axels. Now I’m trying to get information on what to put in the motor to handle some boost? Thanks Chris

