Project Bonemaro: A 1979 Camaro Build for Cheap – Part 1

Tony and Lucky began a new project called Bonemaro in Hot Rod Garage episode 37. The series will follow the guys as they build a decent Hot Rod as cheap as possible. The project starts with a 1979 Camaro they purchased for $800 and a 5.3 L iron-block LM7 from a 2002 Avalanche for $1,180. At the end of the video the Camaro is left without an exhaust and told to stay tuned. It is easy to assume the car will be getting a turbo system in the next episode.

I have included the full price list below which is seen at 25:56 in the video.



Project Bonemaro Price List

A list of every part purchased for the project.

Item Time Price Total Cost Combined $10,149 1979 Camaro Part 1 $800 5.3 L LM7 V8 Part 1 $1180 Windshield Part 1 $200 Modified TH400 Part 1 $750 Hooker #12621HKR Engine Mounts Part 1 $116 Lokar TC-1000LS1 Throttle Cable Part 1 $59 Advanced Adapters #712500A4 LSx to TH400 Part 1 $166 Bosch #580254044 Fuel Pump Part 1 $100 Fuel Pump Fittings Part 1 $65 Fuel Rail Fittings Part 1 $30 Replacement Engine Mounts Part 1 $20 3M Window Weld Part 1 $20 Transmission Mount Part 1 $30 Miscellaneous Hardware Part 1 $17 Dorman #620118 Electric Fan Part 1 $75 Fuel Tank Repair Part 1 $140 B&M Holeshot Torque Converter Used Part 1 $100 Fuel Filter Part 1 $8 Hose Clamps and Caps Part 1 $9 Battery Part 1 $138 2002 Camaro Radiator Part 1 $105 12' Fuel Hose Part 1 $42 Transmission Fittings Part 1 $12 Transmission Cooler Part 1 $32 Spectre Transmission Dipstick Part 1 $16 Automatic Transmission Fluid Part 1 $65 Power Steering Fluid Part 1 $8 ECU Unlock Part 1 $181 Driveshaft Part 1 $458 Injectors Part 2 $319 LS9 Head Gaskets Part 2 $100 ARP Head Bolts Part 2 $199.93 PAC 12 18 Valve Springs Part 2 $194.45 LS6 Camshaft Part 2 $287.99 Used Intake Filter Part 2 $30 Intercooler Part 2 $0 Intercooler Piping Part 2 $50 CX Racing 2000 Silverado Turbo Kit Part 2 $2158 2005 Cobalt SS Map Sensor Part 2 $47.39 Churches Auto Tuning Part 2 $400 Oil and Filter Part 2 $26 Engine Gaskets Part 2 $66 Polyurethane Body Mounts Part 2 $74 Innovative Oil/Temp Pressure Gauge Part 2 $155 Subframe Replacement Part 2 $350 Returned Used Intake Manifold Part 2 -$180 USA Standard Gear mini-spool Part 3 $95 Subframe connectors Part 3 $75 Lakewood Traction bars Part 3 $155 Shocks Part 3 $152 Brake pads Part 3 $19 Tachometer Part 3 $25 Boost gauge Part 3 $19.99 Boost controller Part 3 $19.99 Harness Part 3 $70 Slicks Part 3 $300 Total Cost Part 1 $4942 Total Cost Part 2 $4276 Total Cost Part 3 $931

Source: Hot Rod Garage