Project Bonemaro: A 1979 Camaro Build for Cheap – Part 1

Tony and Lucky began a new project called Bonemaro in Hot Rod Garage episode 37. The series will follow the guys as they build a decent Hot Rod as cheap as possible. The project starts with a 1979 Camaro they purchased for $800 and a 5.3 L iron-block LM7 from a 2002 Avalanche for $1,180. At the end of the video the Camaro is left without an exhaust and told to stay tuned. It is easy to assume the car will be getting a turbo system in the next episode.
I have included the full price list below which is seen at 25:56 in the video.
Project Bonemaro Price ListA list of every part purchased for the project.
|Item
|Time
|Price
|Total Cost
|Combined
|$10,149
|1979 Camaro
|Part 1
|$800
|5.3 L LM7 V8
|Part 1
|$1180
|Windshield
|Part 1
|$200
|Modified TH400
|Part 1
|$750
|Hooker #12621HKR Engine Mounts
|Part 1
|$116
|Lokar TC-1000LS1 Throttle Cable
|Part 1
|$59
|Advanced Adapters #712500A4 LSx to TH400
|Part 1
|$166
|Bosch #580254044 Fuel Pump
|Part 1
|$100
|Fuel Pump Fittings
|Part 1
|$65
|Fuel Rail Fittings
|Part 1
|$30
|Replacement Engine Mounts
|Part 1
|$20
|3M Window Weld
|Part 1
|$20
|Transmission Mount
|Part 1
|$30
|Miscellaneous Hardware
|Part 1
|$17
|Dorman #620118 Electric Fan
|Part 1
|$75
|Fuel Tank Repair
|Part 1
|$140
|B&M Holeshot Torque Converter Used
|Part 1
|$100
|Fuel Filter
|Part 1
|$8
|Hose Clamps and Caps
|Part 1
|$9
|Battery
|Part 1
|$138
|2002 Camaro Radiator
|Part 1
|$105
|12' Fuel Hose
|Part 1
|$42
|Transmission Fittings
|Part 1
|$12
|Transmission Cooler
|Part 1
|$32
|Spectre Transmission Dipstick
|Part 1
|$16
|Automatic Transmission Fluid
|Part 1
|$65
|Power Steering Fluid
|Part 1
|$8
|ECU Unlock
|Part 1
|$181
|Driveshaft
|Part 1
|$458
|Injectors
|Part 2
|$319
|LS9 Head Gaskets
|Part 2
|$100
|ARP Head Bolts
|Part 2
|$199.93
|PAC 12 18 Valve Springs
|Part 2
|$194.45
|LS6 Camshaft
|Part 2
|$287.99
|Used Intake Filter
|Part 2
|$30
|Intercooler
|Part 2
|$0
|Intercooler Piping
|Part 2
|$50
|CX Racing 2000 Silverado Turbo Kit
|Part 2
|$2158
|2005 Cobalt SS Map Sensor
|Part 2
|$47.39
|Churches Auto Tuning
|Part 2
|$400
|Oil and Filter
|Part 2
|$26
|Engine Gaskets
|Part 2
|$66
|Polyurethane Body Mounts
|Part 2
|$74
|Innovative Oil/Temp Pressure Gauge
|Part 2
|$155
|Subframe Replacement
|Part 2
|$350
|Returned Used Intake Manifold
|Part 2
|-$180
|USA Standard Gear mini-spool
|Part 3
|$95
|Subframe connectors
|Part 3
|$75
|Lakewood Traction bars
|Part 3
|$155
|Shocks
|Part 3
|$152
|Brake pads
|Part 3
|$19
|Tachometer
|Part 3
|$25
|Boost gauge
|Part 3
|$19.99
|Boost controller
|Part 3
|$19.99
|Harness
|Part 3
|$70
|Slicks
|Part 3
|$300
|Total Cost
|Part 1
|$4942
|Total Cost
|Part 2
|$4276
|Total Cost
|Part 3
|$931
Source: Hot Rod Garage
Anonymous
I have a 79 camaro t top 94000 original miles. Pulled the 350 with 350 trans. I bought a 2002 chevy avalanche 5.3 with a 460le tranny. Installed 410 gears posi traction, 31 spline moser axels. Now I’m trying to get information on what to put in the motor to handle some boost? Thanks Chris