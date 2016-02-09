Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ

This Hyundai Veloster is being converted into a rear-wheel drive monster by Andre and Kim Olsen; a father and son team from Norway. The car will be used by 17-year-old Andre in the Scandinavian Powerdrift Series, NM Drift Series, and various other events in Europe. Power will come from a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ which was pulled from their previous race car, a Toyota Supra that Andre used to win the JR Series. Kim estimates the engine will produce 650+ horsepower and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Behind the engine sits a Tilton clutch and BMW 530d transmission although the team has been looking into using a G-Force dog box transmission. Handling the power to the rear wheels will be a Mark IV Supra rear end. To follow along with the project’s progress please visit their Facebook page.
MOPARfan
I wonder how good it will be at drifting, since short wheelbase might be an issue, since quite often rwd cars with short wheelbase are twitchy and unstable.
swaptastic
I am not very knowledgeable on drift cars but the Veloster has a 104.3″ wheelbase and a Scion tC has a 106.3″ wheelbase. The Scion tC has done pretty well for Fredric Aasbo.
Drew
So 2jz swapping it possible, because I have 2013 remix addition and I want to 2jz swap it, but my friend said he doesn’t know if it will fit in my car.
swaptastic
It will fit but these guys had to do a lot of work to get it to fit.