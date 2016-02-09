Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ

This Hyundai Veloster is being converted into a rear-wheel drive monster by Andre and Kim Olsen; a father and son team from Norway. The car will be used by 17-year-old Andre in the Scandinavian Powerdrift Series, NM Drift Series, and various other events in Europe. Power will come from a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ which was pulled from their previous race car, a Toyota Supra that Andre used to win the JR Series. Kim estimates the engine will produce 650+ horsepower and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Behind the engine sits a Tilton clutch and BMW 530d transmission although the team has been looking into using a G-Force dog box transmission. Handling the power to the rear wheels will be a Mark IV Supra rear end. To follow along with the project’s progress please visit their Facebook page.

Source: Hyundai Veloster Drift FB page via Kim Olsen