1990 Camaro with a Twin-turbo LSx

This 1990 Camaro Z28 was built by The RestoMod Store in Independence, Missouri for Heidts Hot Rod & Muscle Car Parts. It was built to show off Heidts’ new 3rd Gen F-body Pro-G front and rear independent suspension kits. Under the hood sits a LSx with twin Turbonetics turbochargers that produces close to 1,000 horsepower. Gears are shifted through a Tremec T-56 six-speed.

Source: The RestoMod Store FB album