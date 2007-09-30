Full Tattoo Paint Job on Lamborghini

We usually don’t post non engine swap post here but this one was just too interesting to pass up. This really can not be called a paint job as it seems this Lamborghini was all done by a marker but the skill is still there. Plus it must have taken some serious time to finish a piece like this. My guess is that this is owned by a tattoo shop owner or someone who really likes tattoos.
Update
It seems to be a vinyl wrap that was then drawn on. This will come as relief to some.
Source: necromanc.blogspot.com via Digg
Holly Braun
OMG i want your car!!! HARD CORE!!!!!!!!!
SO sexy!
Nick
I like the car
Not the paint job, but it must of cost a ton
I’d rather have a solid color or paint
Still cool though
Alex
dude you have done a nice job with the care and i love and i want to work for lamborghini sow i can have one
Jonathan
This car belongs to a guy who owns a Lamborghini dealership in Miami I believe. The guy who did the job is famous around Miami for doing graffitti with a sharpie marker. Not sure if this was done with a sharpie or with prints, either way, it’s one of a kind and awesome.
kevin
that is the car that timberland got his son. i dont like it. its just too much
ZAK
it actually was P diddys lambo.
but then he gave it to his son for his 16th birthday…
it was on super sweet 16(mtv show)
the kids name was quincy.
hes super lucky.
and for all you wondering how much it cost.
it was 1.3 million dollars.
AND it was done with using just sharpies.
i dont know who the artist it though
bob
your dumb you watched the mtv show and still got the artist wrong. its timberland sons now not p diddy
emily
haha! it was timberland coz i watched his super sweet 16 on t.v yesterday n i love the car! best car iv seen 😀 x
Simon O'donnell
this is the Timberlands(hip hop artist) sons car, he got it for his 16 birthday, dont believe me, look up, my super sweet 16- timberland
joe
stupids the car is not from TIMBERLANDS!! son its named TIMBALAND not TIMBERLAND LOOOSERS
Reno
This lamborghini was given to a boy called Quincy for his “Super Sweet sixteen” (a show on mtv). It is the best lamborghini i’ve ever seen.
mike
what are u packing under the engine?
Moose
The Lambo is actually owned by Prestige in Miami it was RENTED to Timbaland and it was actually done with a Sharpie and then clearcoated. I saw the car today at Prestige on Biscayne it belongs to the owner and they rent it.
Swap1
Thanks for clearing this up.
JUNIOR MURILLO
I HAD A QUICK QUESTION….. HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST FOR EM TO GET A SIMILAR PAINT JOB FOR MY 94 MUSTANG?? I WOULD LIKE IT TO BE A FULL TATTOO PAINT JOB ASWELL EXCEPT I WOULD LIKE NEON GREEN INSTEAD OF THE WHITE…. IM WILLING TO USE MY CAR TO PROMOTE YOUR COMPANY IF THERES A REASONABLE PRICE.
Swap1
I am taking a wild guess here but if you wanted it the same way the lambo was done I would expect it to be very very expensive. The only reasonable alternative would be some type of full vinyl wrap.
Carolyn
thank u ppl. the new heir and owner to the biggest Miami Lamborghini dealership is the 21 year old guy, i kid u not. he owns this car and he drives it around. they also rent it…
“I’m from Miami BITCH!”
nicky
It true this car was rented out to timbaland i would no i went to the party and go to schol his son
brad and chloe
this car is soo dam sexyy !!! i love it mmmmm i’m lovin it yeah yeah
Nikki
The car was not “rented” to timbaland, He gave the car to his son for his 16th birthday, I just got done watching the episode. The son thought it was rented for his grand entrance, but it ended up being his birthday present. Check out the episode. It’s episode 104
Betsy Traub
John
Thats Timberlands sons car you fool and its sharpied not tattooed……..
ethan
That is a wrap job done with vynl. We own a sign shop and wrap trucks, vans and cars for about $2500-$3000, but a lambo would be such a crazy job that I bet that was probably at least $7500. It would be all about looking good and fitting the curves would be a huge challenge.
marcus
your all dumb, he is an artist who created this car with a sharpie. it is not some vinyl wrap or anything. you might think it is vinyl . but its has being done with a sharpie and then had a clear coat painted over it so it doesn’t wash away
Car Wraps In Brisbane
The Lamborghini wrap looks really nice, except I prefer the original paint-job of a Lamborghini. Also the amount of detail and effort required for that vinyl wrap looks like a huge task, so props to the vehicle wrapper who installed it!