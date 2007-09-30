Full Tattoo Paint Job on Lamborghini

We usually don’t post non engine swap post here but this one was just too interesting to pass up. This really can not be called a paint job as it seems this Lamborghini was all done by a marker but the skill is still there. Plus it must have taken some serious time to finish a piece like this. My guess is that this is owned by a tattoo shop owner or someone who really likes tattoos.

Update

It seems to be a vinyl wrap that was then drawn on. This will come as relief to some.

Source: necromanc.blogspot.com via Digg