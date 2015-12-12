For Sale: 1980 Chevy Malibu with a Turbo LSx

Although the cutout in the hood might give away something this 1980 Chevrolet Malibu will still sneak up on a lot. The Malibu is currently for sale in California with an asking of $12,000. The clean green monster comes with a 5.3 L LSx V8 with a Trick Flow turbo cam, GT45 80 mm turbocharger, Holley E85 carb, Edelbrock intake and MSD ignition connected to a TH350 automatic transmission.

Update 2/3/2016 – Added new video of car



Source: LS1Tech (ad listing) via Bangshift