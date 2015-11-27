Help Fund a Drift Miata with a Cummins 4BT Diesel

Pistonhead Productions has started an Indiegogo campaign to help build a 1990 Mazda Miata drift car with a Cummins 4BT. The team will begin the project in the summer of 2016 and the build process will be accomplished in two days and it will be live streamed. To build list will consist of a Cummins 4BT diesel, Ford T19 four-speed transmission, Ford 8.8 rear, and any other extra goodies they can purchase with the funds raised from the campaign. After the team spends the year drifting the car all across North America, the car will be auctioned off with all the proceeds going to their local Huntsville High School Auto Shop Program. If you can’t donate money the team will also let you donate time. Get in touch with them to see how to put your mechanic/fabrication skills to work.

Source: Indiegogo and Concept Artwork by Sleepy Abbey