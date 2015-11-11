For Sale: 2002 Lexus IS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

The owner of this clean 2002 Lexus IS300 is putting it up for sale. The owner is asking $16,000 and the car is located in Suffolk, New York. The factory motor has been swapped for a 2JZ-GTE VVTi but the car still retains the factory five-speed manual transmission. If you are interested in upgrading to a R154 transmission the owner will sell the one he was planning on installing for $2,600. As you can see from the stats below and the photos this was an impressive build.

Engine:

2JZGTE VVTi Swapped with 45,000

Street Tuned By Mikey at M&S Performance on 8psi

New Gates Water Pump

New Gates Timing Belt

New Gates Timing Belt Tensioners

New Gates Coolant Hoses

Toyota OEM Coolant

Precision PT6765 Turbocharger Freshly Rebuilt 5000 miles ago by BoostLab

AEM V2 PNP Dezod Kit

AEM IAT Sensor

AEM 3 bar Map Sensor also have a 5 bar i will throw in

AEM Boost Gauge

AEM UEGO Wideband

Mishimoto 30x12x3 Intercooler

M&S Performace Custom 1 piece intercooler piping

Tial Q BOV just a month old

Tail 44m Wastegate

XSPower Manifold

CXRacing Downpipe

AEM Oil Pressure Guage

Rare Altezza RS200 Yellow digital Cluster

Rare Altezza RS200 Titanium Colored Headlights

M&S Performace Custom Midpipe

SRT full 3″ SS Exhaust

Stage 2 South Bend Clutch

FIGS Engineering Clutch Damper Device Delete

Walboro 400 Fuel Pump

Fuel return system done by M&S Performance

VIS GReddy Lip

VIS Vertex Side Skirts

VIS TRD Rear Lip

VIS Vertex Front Bumper available but not included

New Moog ball joints put in a year ago

1998 Toyota Supra Twin Turbo Calipers

FIGS Engineering Caliper Adapters

StopTech OE Replacement Rotors

StopTech Front Pads

StopTech Stainless Steel Brake Lines both Front and Rear

ISC Coilovers

Forgestar F14 Wheels front:18×9 rear:18×10

Fresh Nitto Neo GEN tires all around less then 1000 miles on them

R154 Transmission:

Marlin Crawler Shifter Socket R154

Marlin Crawler Urethane Shifter Bushing For R154 Transmission

Marlin Crawler VSS Vehicle Speed Sensor

DriveShaftShop Steel Driveshaft for R154 to IS300 conversion

ACT Extreme 6 Puck 7M/1JZ/2JZ R154 Clutch Kit

SPEC Billet Steel Lightweight Flywheel – Toyota

ARP 1JZ/2JZ Flywheel Bolts

New Toyota OEM 1JZ Bellhousing

New Toyota OEM Clutch Fork for R154 Transmissions

New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Hub Kit R154

New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Bearing R154

New Toyota OEM Clutch Slave Cylinder R154

New Toyota OEM Dowel Pin For R154 To Bell Housing

New Toyota OEM Hardware

R154 Input Shaft Seal

R154 Shifter Extension for IS300 done by M&S Performance

3QTs of Redline MT90 Manual Transmission Fluid

Source: @IslandImportDay