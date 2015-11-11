For Sale: 2002 Lexus IS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

2002 Lexus IS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

The owner of this clean 2002 Lexus IS300 is putting it up for sale. The owner is asking $16,000 and the car is located in Suffolk, New York. The factory motor has been swapped for a 2JZ-GTE VVTi but the car still retains the factory five-speed manual transmission. If you are interested in upgrading to a R154 transmission the owner will sell the one he was planning on installing for $2,600. As you can see from the stats below and the photos this was an impressive build.

Engine:

  • 2JZGTE VVTi Swapped with 45,000
  • Street Tuned By Mikey at M&S Performance on 8psi
  • New Gates Water Pump
  • New Gates Timing Belt
  • New Gates Timing Belt Tensioners
  • New Gates Coolant Hoses
  • Toyota OEM Coolant
  • Precision PT6765 Turbocharger Freshly Rebuilt 5000 miles ago by BoostLab
  • AEM V2 PNP Dezod Kit
  • AEM IAT Sensor
  • AEM 3 bar Map Sensor also have a 5 bar i will throw in
  • AEM Boost Gauge
  • AEM UEGO Wideband
  • Mishimoto 30x12x3 Intercooler
  • M&S Performace Custom 1 piece intercooler piping
  • Tial Q BOV just a month old
  • Tail 44m Wastegate
  • XSPower Manifold
  • CXRacing Downpipe
  • AEM Oil Pressure Guage
  • Rare Altezza RS200 Yellow digital Cluster
  • Rare Altezza RS200 Titanium Colored Headlights
  • M&S Performace Custom Midpipe
  • SRT full 3″ SS Exhaust
  • Stage 2 South Bend Clutch
  • FIGS Engineering Clutch Damper Device Delete
  • Walboro 400 Fuel Pump
  • Fuel return system done by M&S Performance
  • VIS GReddy Lip
  • VIS Vertex Side Skirts
  • VIS TRD Rear Lip
  • VIS Vertex Front Bumper available but not included
  • New Moog ball joints put in a year ago
  • 1998 Toyota Supra Twin Turbo Calipers
  • FIGS Engineering Caliper Adapters
  • StopTech OE Replacement Rotors
  • StopTech Front Pads
  • StopTech Stainless Steel Brake Lines both Front and Rear
  • ISC Coilovers
  • Forgestar F14 Wheels front:18×9 rear:18×10
  • Fresh Nitto Neo GEN tires all around less then 1000 miles on them

R154 Transmission:

  • Marlin Crawler Shifter Socket R154
  • Marlin Crawler Urethane Shifter Bushing For R154 Transmission
  • Marlin Crawler VSS Vehicle Speed Sensor
  • DriveShaftShop Steel Driveshaft for R154 to IS300 conversion
  • ACT Extreme 6 Puck 7M/1JZ/2JZ R154 Clutch Kit
  • SPEC Billet Steel Lightweight Flywheel – Toyota
  • ARP 1JZ/2JZ Flywheel Bolts
  • New Toyota OEM 1JZ Bellhousing
  • New Toyota OEM Clutch Fork for R154 Transmissions
  • New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Hub Kit R154
  • New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Bearing R154
  • New Toyota OEM Clutch Slave Cylinder R154
  • New Toyota OEM Dowel Pin For R154 To Bell Housing
  • New Toyota OEM Hardware
  • R154 Input Shaft Seal
  • R154 Shifter Extension for IS300 done by M&S Performance
  • 3QTs of Redline MT90 Manual Transmission Fluid

Source: @IslandImportDay

