For Sale: 2002 Lexus IS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

The owner of this clean 2002 Lexus IS300 is putting it up for sale. The owner is asking $16,000 and the car is located in Suffolk, New York. The factory motor has been swapped for a 2JZ-GTE VVTi but the car still retains the factory five-speed manual transmission. If you are interested in upgrading to a R154 transmission the owner will sell the one he was planning on installing for $2,600. As you can see from the stats below and the photos this was an impressive build.
Engine:
- 2JZGTE VVTi Swapped with 45,000
- Street Tuned By Mikey at M&S Performance on 8psi
- New Gates Water Pump
- New Gates Timing Belt
- New Gates Timing Belt Tensioners
- New Gates Coolant Hoses
- Toyota OEM Coolant
- Precision PT6765 Turbocharger Freshly Rebuilt 5000 miles ago by BoostLab
- AEM V2 PNP Dezod Kit
- AEM IAT Sensor
- AEM 3 bar Map Sensor also have a 5 bar i will throw in
- AEM Boost Gauge
- AEM UEGO Wideband
- Mishimoto 30x12x3 Intercooler
- M&S Performace Custom 1 piece intercooler piping
- Tial Q BOV just a month old
- Tail 44m Wastegate
- XSPower Manifold
- CXRacing Downpipe
- AEM Oil Pressure Guage
- Rare Altezza RS200 Yellow digital Cluster
- Rare Altezza RS200 Titanium Colored Headlights
- M&S Performace Custom Midpipe
- SRT full 3″ SS Exhaust
- Stage 2 South Bend Clutch
- FIGS Engineering Clutch Damper Device Delete
- Walboro 400 Fuel Pump
- Fuel return system done by M&S Performance
- VIS GReddy Lip
- VIS Vertex Side Skirts
- VIS TRD Rear Lip
- VIS Vertex Front Bumper available but not included
- New Moog ball joints put in a year ago
- 1998 Toyota Supra Twin Turbo Calipers
- FIGS Engineering Caliper Adapters
- StopTech OE Replacement Rotors
- StopTech Front Pads
- StopTech Stainless Steel Brake Lines both Front and Rear
- ISC Coilovers
- Forgestar F14 Wheels front:18×9 rear:18×10
- Fresh Nitto Neo GEN tires all around less then 1000 miles on them
R154 Transmission:
- Marlin Crawler Shifter Socket R154
- Marlin Crawler Urethane Shifter Bushing For R154 Transmission
- Marlin Crawler VSS Vehicle Speed Sensor
- DriveShaftShop Steel Driveshaft for R154 to IS300 conversion
- ACT Extreme 6 Puck 7M/1JZ/2JZ R154 Clutch Kit
- SPEC Billet Steel Lightweight Flywheel – Toyota
- ARP 1JZ/2JZ Flywheel Bolts
- New Toyota OEM 1JZ Bellhousing
- New Toyota OEM Clutch Fork for R154 Transmissions
- New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Hub Kit R154
- New Toyota OEM Clutch Release Bearing R154
- New Toyota OEM Clutch Slave Cylinder R154
- New Toyota OEM Dowel Pin For R154 To Bell Housing
- New Toyota OEM Hardware
- R154 Input Shaft Seal
- R154 Shifter Extension for IS300 done by M&S Performance
- 3QTs of Redline MT90 Manual Transmission Fluid
Source: @IslandImportDay
4 Comments
Goody
Still fs?
swaptastic
I am not sure. Contact https://www.instagram.com/islandimportday/ to make sure.
Luke
Is it sold
swaptastic
I do not know. Please contact https://www.instagram.com/islandimportday/