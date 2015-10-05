Viper Replica with a Twin-turbo LSx

I came across this project over a year ago while researching for another article. I never planned on writing about it since it was completed many years ago but I saw it making the rounds again on social networks with incorrect information so maybe this will help a little.

Although this is an amazing project it is not an authentic Dodge Viper. It is an aftermarket fiberglass body over a Corvette C4 chassis. The project was built by Swedish builder Jonas Hallenborg. The engine has gone through a few iterations but the most recent is a twin-turbocharged 7.0 L LSx which produces 1048 horsepower to the wheels on 21 psi of boost and E85 fuel. You can find more photos and details of the build at the project’s homepage.

The first video shows the car running 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) and producing 770 whp while the second is set at 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) and producing 1048 whp.



Source: Hallenborg.se and photos by Dick Petersson via LS1.com