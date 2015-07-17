1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods took home the Hutton Builders Choice Award at Goodguys 2015 with their 1972 Volkswagen Bus. Most of the parts on this Van was sourced from a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX. The van is powered by a 400 horsepower turbocharged EJ257 flat-four connected to the factory four-speed automatic transmission. Some of the few parts that are not from Subaru are the Wilwood brakes and the front suspension is an Art Morrison Mustang II clip.

Update 1/7/2015 – Divers Street Rods posted a new video driving the bus

Source: Divers Street Rods Facebook page and Divers Street Rods project gallery (build gallery with progress photos)