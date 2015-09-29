Infiniti G35 with a HEMI V8

Under the hood of Sandy Myers’ 2004 Infiniti G35 sits a 5.7 L HEMI V8 and a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed transmission. Both of them sourced from a 2010 Challenger. The engine was upgraded with the intake, fuel rails, and injectors from a 6.1 L HEMI and runs off a AEM universal stand alone ECU. The engine and transmission were installed by RB Auto Design and Holtry Engineering while Dreyfus Motorsports handled the wiring and Adrenaline Motorsports helped with some loose ends and tune. Sandy recently pulled the motor so it could get a cam change, port/polish, and a new turbocharger. I can’t wait to see it completed. To follow the progress or for more stats and photos please visit the project’s Facebook page.

Walk-around video of the car in 2011

Source: G35-Hemi Facebook page via OppositeLock