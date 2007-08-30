2007 Civic with a Type R K20A

2007 Honda Civic with a K20A inline-four

What does $15K in mods get you? One hell of a sleeper. This 2007 Civic LX has a 2.0 L K20A Type R from JE Import Performance. The entire swap took four and half months and cost $15,649.95 with $8,500 just for the swap.

