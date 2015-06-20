Black Smoke Racing Mercedes W203 Drift Wagon

1 Comment

Black Smoke Racing Mercedes W203 drift wagon with OM648 diesel I6

Black Smoke Racing is a drift team from Finland known for racing diesel Mercedes wagons. They started building their newest drift wagon, a Mercedes AMG W203 in January 2013.

Originally they ran a 3.0 L 24v Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel with a Holset HX52 turbocharger. It was reliable and ran great but eventually it could not keep up with the competitors growing power levels.

When looking for new engines they knew they wanted to keep it Mercedes since that is something they are know for. The other option they wanted was to switch from mechanical injection to a common rail injection (CDI) which would allow for more power and better response.

The engine they choose was a 3.2 L OM648 turbo diesel from a 2003 Mercedes W211 320 CDI. The block was upgraded with a 10 mm thick girdle and APR bolts. Running a 400 CDI high pressure pump at 1,800 bar and using a smaller Holset HX40 turbocharger the engine produces 550 horsepower and about 737 lb-ft (1,000 nm) of torque.

Mercedes OM648 turbo diesel I6 going into Mercedes W203 wagon

The rest of the drivetrain consists of a modified 722.6/W5A580 five-speed automatic transmission from a Mercedes E55 AMG and a Torsen rear end from a Toyota Supra.

Source: Black Smoke Racing via Facebook friend A.J.

  1. Joe klingel

    i love the mercedes 606 would like to do a swap in US could i get parts to make it happen or not.
    Cool truck keep up the good work

    Reply

