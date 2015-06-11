For Sale: 1992 Mustang With A 6.2 L Raptor Engine

1992 Mustang With A SVT Raptor 6.2 L V8

The owner of this 1992 Mustang claims this is the only Fox body with a SVT Raptor engine on earth. The car is being sold out of Gilbert, Arizona with an asking price of $30,000 OBO.

The Mustang is running a pre-production 6.2 L SOHC SVT Raptor crate engine. The engine has been upgraded with ported factory heads, custom billet cams and a lot of custom parts. The engine was tested on a Mustang dyno making 491 horsepower to the wheels.

The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Liberty Gears upgraded TKO 500 transmission and an upgraded Ford 8.8″ rear end. The Mustang weighs 2,750 lb and that includes a 200 lb driver and 1/2 tank of fuel. The car ran its best quarter-mile of 9.98 seconds at 136.48 mph.

The owner claims there are 1,000’s of hours of custom design and fabrication in this project and one look at the build sheet and I believe it.

Source: SVT Performance (ad listing and detailed stats) and frankthetank04 Youtube channel via BangShift

  1. Chris

    Hey I’m sure the car is sold by now, but I was interested in the build of the car. I am planning on building a 99 mustang with the ford 6.2 and was interested in what all you did with yours.

    Reply

