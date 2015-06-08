For Sale: $20K OBO: 2004 Mazda RX-8 With A LS1

This very nice 2004 Mazda RX-8 is being sold in Austin, Texas with a asking price of $20,000 OBO. The car has 95,000 miles on the chassis and 250 miles on the drivetrain. The engine is a recently rebuilt 2000 LS1 connected to an rebuilt T-56 six-speed transmission. The engine conversion was completed using a Hinson Supercars swap kit. Everything on the car works like it came from the factory including all the gauges. The car is dependable enough that it is currently daily driven.

