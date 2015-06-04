Ford F-250 with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six

Diesel Pump UK is located in Elvington, York, United Kingdom and specializes on working with the Mercedes OM602, OM603, OM605, or OM606 engines. Take for example this seventh-generation Ford F-250 which they swapped the tired factory 420 ci International Harvester IDI diesel V8 for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The engine produces around 500 horsepower thanks to a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Gear shifts are handled by a Mercedes 5G-Tronic (722.6) five-speed automatic transmission. The change in motors has resulted in a weight reduction of 250 kg (551 lb) and a 29 mpg (24.1 US mpg) average on a recent trip.

Looking through their Facebook page I stumbled across another great project. They are currently working on installing a diesel engine into a second-generation Camaro. Probably another turbo Mercedes OM606 or similar.

Source: Diesel Pump UK via OppositeLock