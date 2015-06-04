Ford F-250 with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six

Diesel Pump UK is located in Elvington, York, United Kingdom and specializes on working with the Mercedes OM602, OM603, OM605, or OM606 engines. Take for example this seventh-generation Ford F-250 which they swapped the tired factory 420 ci International Harvester IDI diesel V8 for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The engine produces around 500 horsepower thanks to a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Gear shifts are handled by a Mercedes 5G-Tronic (722.6) five-speed automatic transmission. The change in motors has resulted in a weight reduction of 250 kg (551 lb) and a 29 mpg (24.1 US mpg) average on a recent trip.
Looking through their Facebook page I stumbled across another great project. They are currently working on installing a diesel engine into a second-generation Camaro. Probably another turbo Mercedes OM606 or similar.
Source: Diesel Pump UK via OppositeLock
5 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
Both of those swaps are just cool, that’s all, just cool.
swaptastic
They are. I am really looking forward to the Camaro project.
Hennie
Fantastic! I want to swop a 4100 chevy 6 silider for a m57 bmw 3.0 engine in a K20 4×4 chevy truck. Anybody who did this?
Hennie
Its already 18 months later-still no reply from anybody who did a M57 conversion in a chevrolet K20 4×4 truck. Cant believe it! Want to join the Already GM 5L50E to the NP205 transferbox.
swaptastic
Sorry about that Hennie. I wish I could help but I don’t have any good information on that combo.