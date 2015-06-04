Ford F-250 with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six

Seventh-generation Ford F-250 with Mercedes OM606 diesel

Diesel Pump UK is located in Elvington, York, United Kingdom and specializes on working with the Mercedes OM602, OM603, OM605, or OM606 engines. Take for example this seventh-generation Ford F-250 which they swapped the tired factory 420 ci International Harvester IDI diesel V8 for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The engine produces around 500 horsepower thanks to a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Gear shifts are handled by a Mercedes 5G-Tronic (722.6) five-speed automatic transmission. The change in motors has resulted in a weight reduction of 250 kg (551 lb) and a 29 mpg (24.1 US mpg) average on a recent trip.

Seventh-generation Ford F-250 with Mercedes OM606 diesel

Looking through their Facebook page I stumbled across another great project. They are currently working on installing a diesel engine into a second-generation Camaro. Probably another turbo Mercedes OM606 or similar.

Diesel Pump UK's 1973 Camaro with Mercedes turbo diesel

Source: Diesel Pump UK via OppositeLock

  2. Hennie

    Fantastic! I want to swop a 4100 chevy 6 silider for a m57 bmw 3.0 engine in a K20 4×4 chevy truck. Anybody who did this?

    Reply

  3. Its already 18 months later-still no reply from anybody who did a M57 conversion in a chevrolet K20 4×4 truck. Cant believe it! Want to join the Already GM 5L50E to the NP205 transferbox.

    Reply

