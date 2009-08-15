Mazda RX-8 with LS1 Power

Update: This project has been completed and here is a video of it doing a 12.831@110.57 1/4 mile.

Update2: The owner was kind enough to expand more on this build in the comments below. I have updated the article to reflect his comments.

Update3: Hinson Super Cars is currently developing a RX-8 LS engine swap kit.

Here is a RX-8 out of Iceland with a 2004 GTO LS1 swap. The project took 3 weeks complete in the owner’s spare time. The project began after the RX-8 had a blown engine. The engine mounts are custom and they could only use the header from the right side of a Camaro. The left side had to be custom built. Also used is a stock 4.44 differential and a Camaro steering rack and oil pan. Overall the car weights 3240 pounds, with 53.2% bias upfront. The owner is still trying to figure out how to get the gauge cluster to function.

I know there is some interest in a kit for this type of swap. Lets hope someone makes one.

Source: LS1Tech