Nissan 240SX With A Ford 302 V8

Nelson Monteiro set out to build a V8 powered 240SX to use for drifting without breaking the bank. Instead of going the LSx route he choose to use a Ford V8. In a single garage he was able to swap a Ford 302 V8 into a Nissan 240SX over the course of a winter. Nelson estimates it cost him about a 1/3 the price of a LSx swap.

The 5.0 L engine came out of a 1999 Ford Explorer which happened to come from the factory with GT40 high flow heads and a Cobra intake manifold. Nelson added a Ford racing camshaft and a throttle body from a 1988 Mustang. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a King Cobra clutch, T5 five-speed transmission from a 1988 Mustang with 530,000 km on it, one-piece Mustang drive shaft modified to fit the Nissan diff, and a welded factory 240SX differential.

Nelson used a Concept-8 swap kit which came with engine and transmission mounts, steering shaft, and oil pan. The wiring harness is a 1991 Mustang spliced into a stock Nissan harness also provided by Concept-8.

The usage of Mustang parts didn’t stop under the body. The hood scoop is from an early 80’s Mustang which fits really well and the paint scheme was inspired by combining Ford Racing and BRE Datsun 240Z liveries.

Nelson’s decision to build his dream project around the Ford V8 has proven to be a smart decision as it has been incredibly dependable over several drift seasons and has won him many trophies.

Source: SilviaV8 (build thread) via Owner/Builder