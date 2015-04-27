1969 Mustang With A Coyote V8

This 1969 Ford Mustang was built by Restomod Performance in collaboration with Valvoline Australia. The project kept the engine displacement the same but increased the power and technology by about 42 years. The original 302 ci V8 was replaced by a 5.0 L (302 ci) Coyote V8 from a Mustang GT. The engine runs on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU, Coyote full terminated harness, dual channel CAN wideband and a Haltech HPI 8 channel igniter. This allows intake and exhaust cam timing to be independently controlled for all four cams. The owner wanted the system and tune to focus on a wide power band with great daily driver responsiveness. With this in mind the engine produces 355 horsepower to the wheels and has good response even in sixth gear.

Source: Restomod Peformance Facebook page and Project’s Build Gallery via Haltech