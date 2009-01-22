VW Beetle with a Turbo 5.3 L V8

A member off LS1Tech forums created a VW Beetle which is powered by a turbocharged 5.3 L V8 engine. Boost is provided by a Master Power T70 turbocharger. The engine runs off a Megasquirt ECU and a MSD 6010. The Bug sits on a custom boxed frame that was made previously for a smaller engine. There is no telling how much horsepower this puts down but I am sure it is more than enough. Check out below the videos and images.

Source: LS1Tech via Jalopnik