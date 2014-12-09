Ford Galaxy With A Focus RS Inline-five

Killer Racing took a third generation Ford Galaxy van and swapped a 2.5 L five-cylinder motor from a Focus RS Mk2. I tried to find out more information/build thread but did not turn up much. At least you can hear it rev the motor (a lot) in the videos. If anyone knows more please leave a comment or use the contact page.

Update 1/22/2015 – Added video of Van running a 14.33 sec quarter-mile at 105 mph



Source: killaracing.com (website no longer active) via Auto Evolution