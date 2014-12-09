Ford Galaxy With A Focus RS Inline-five

Killer Racing took a third generation Ford Galaxy van and swapped a 2.5 L five-cylinder motor from a Focus RS Mk2. I tried to find out more information/build thread but did not turn up much. At least you can hear it rev the motor (a lot) in the videos. If anyone knows more please leave a comment or use the contact page.
Update 1/22/2015 – Added video of Van running a 14.33 sec quarter-mile at 105 mph
Source: killaracing.com (website no longer active) via Auto Evolution
3 Comments
keith
Hi dude thats awesome vids how do i get this sound from the exhausts system, i have the same project happening underway now please reply
swaptastic
The company website doesn’t work anymore. To find out you are going to have to track down the builders through forum posts.
Jamie
Do the s max front bumper and wings fit straight on the galaxy