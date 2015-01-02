Ferrari 330 P4 Replica With A 575M Maranello V12

The Dupont Registry has written an amazing multi-part series about the Ferrari 330 P4 replica built by P4 by Norwood. Each car takes a full year to complete and looking through the build process it is easy to see why. The bodies are hand fabricated aluminum over a tubular space-frame. The bodies are so accurate that even the rivets are the exact number and location to the original race car.

The engine P4 by Norwood choose was a 5.7 L V12 (Tipo F133E) from a 575M Maranello. They choose it because can easily produce 600 horsepower and it is one of “the most reliable and least temperamental engines to come out of Ferrari’s stable”. Another reason is Ferrari’s use of variable geometry intake manifold on this engine. This allows the ECU to control valves in the intake runners to improve the power through the entire RPM range.

The engine is connected to a Porsche G50 close-ratio five-speed transaxle via a custom aluminum flywheel and three-disc carbon fiber / titanium Tilton clutch. Future models might include the option of using a Lamborghini Gallardo Graziano transmission since it can be converted from a synchromesh to sequential stick or paddle shift.

