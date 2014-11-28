1961 Ford F-100 Wrapped Around A Mercedes 300D

If you know more about metal work than engine work, you might want to go the same route this builder did, take a 1961 Ford F-100 body and wrap it around a 1985 Mercedes 300D sedan. This created a classic truck with a turbo diesel, independent front and rear suspension, four-speed automatic transmission, full Mercedes interior and all the bells and whistles the ’80s could offer.
Source: BangShift
Lance N.
That is dangerous. The W123 is a unibody. Cutting off the roof and not replacing it with structural material means that thing could literally break in half if it hits a large bump.