Kugel Komponent’s V8 RWD Kits for Ford Focus

Kugel Komponents has been making Ford V8/Focus swap kits for a long time. Why I just found out about them today is a mystery. Their kits will enable you to run a 4.6L 4V or 5.0L V8 in your Ford Focus and convert it to RWD. If you opt to purchase the full kit, it will cost about $5,500 and includes engine cradle, transmission mounts, suspension crossmember, front steer and hub kit, sway bars, rack and pinion kit, transmission cover, fuel tank, headers, diff crossmember, 4-bar kit with shocks and springs. Of course you can purchase all that components separate if you want to make some of the stuff yourself to save money. Kugel Komponents estimate it would take someone with decent skill level about 100 to 150 hours to install everything.

Source: Kugel Komponents via AutoEvolution