For Sale: 1972 Honda N600 With A Suzuki GSX-R1000 Inline-four

This 1972 Honda N600 is being offered for sale in Miami, Florida with an asking price of $8,500. The original engine has been replaced by a 168 horsepower inline-four and six-speed sequential from a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. The drive configuration also has been changed to mid-engine and rear-wheel drive. The car was built for autocross and solo racing but is also street legal.
Source: This Old Honda (link not active) via OppositeLock
2 Comments
Joshua Stephens
Is the car still for sale by any chance?
swaptastic
I don’t know for sure but I doubt it.