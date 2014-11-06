1966 Jaguar Mark X with a Modern XJR-6 Powertrain

Jaguar really designed an amazing looking car in the Mark X. Unfortunately its performance was never intended to match its looks. But someone corrected that with this Mark X by installing the complete powertrain from a 1996 Jaguar XJR-6. That means the fully independent suspension, high performance ABS brakes, four-speed automatic transmission and supercharged 4.0L inline-six with 322 horsepower and 378 ft-lbs of torque. The Aston Martin DB7 wheels really finishes off the upgrades.
Source: Hemmings (link no longer works)
2 Comments
andrewreed
i have a xjs, i love jags ,but this mk10 is the best one ive seen yet.must be tremendous with the xjr unit.never thought how well the aston wheels would look on a mk10.going to try to get one to restore.
Jose
Really amazing how it looks; I have a Mark-X in process of restoring. Could gime some advices of the XJR-6 engine fitting as well as the gear box and the rear diferential used? I apreciated very much. I would consider to fit this engine unit.
Also could you explain how the car rides with all these enhacements ?
Thanks LOT
Jose Martin