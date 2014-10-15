Boba Motoring’s 1100 Horsepower Golf Sets World Record

Boba Motoring has set a new VW AWD world record. Using a 1,100 horsepower motor and Volkswagen’s 4motion AWD system, their Golf Mk1 was able to go 8.293 seconds at 175.10 mph (281.80 kmh). The engine is a 2.0L 16V ABF produced from 1993−1997 for the Golf Mk3 and runs off 58 psi (4.0 bar) from a Garrett GTX4202R turbo.
Source: Boba Motoring’s Facebook page via tip from ESD reader Christian
2 Comments
Asieth Schumann
Dear Boba motoring
Please sent me a quote or total cost to built a 2l 16v ABF motor like yours.I would like to buy a motor from you or guide me to build one.
Regards
Mr Schumann
swaptastic
I recommend contacting Boba Motoring directly http://www.boba-motoring.de or through one of their social media accounts.