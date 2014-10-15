Boba Motoring’s 1100 Horsepower Golf Sets World Record

Boba Motoring's 1,100 horsepower 2.0L 16V ABF powered Golf Mk1

Boba Motoring has set a new VW AWD world record. Using a 1,100 horsepower motor and Volkswagen’s 4motion AWD system, their Golf Mk1 was able to go 8.293 seconds at 175.10 mph (281.80 kmh). The engine is a 2.0L 16V ABF produced from 1993−1997 for the Golf Mk3 and runs off 58 psi (4.0 bar) from a Garrett GTX4202R turbo.

1,100 horsepower 2.0L 16V ABF inside engine bay of Boba Motoring's Golf Mk1

Boba Motoring's 1,100 horsepower 2.0L 16V ABF powered Golf Mk1

Source: Boba Motoring’s Facebook page via tip from ESD reader Christian

