For Sale: Mazda Miata with a 2JZ

Mazda Miata with Toyota 2JZ-GT engine

Someone in Dallas, Texas is selling a Miata with a 2JZ-GE for $5,300. It is the owner’s daily driver (how fun) and the car has some upgrades. If you are interested check out the source link below.

Source: Craigslist via OppositeLock

  1. Melody Hart

    Ha! I just got done reading the build thread of this exact car. Like ten different things broke at the same time at one point. I guess he just got tired of it.

