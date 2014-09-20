For Sale: Mazda Miata with a 2JZ

Someone in Dallas, Texas is selling a Miata with a 2JZ-GE for $5,300. It is the owner’s daily driver (how fun) and the car has some upgrades. If you are interested check out the source link below.
Source: Craigslist via OppositeLock
One Comment
Melody Hart
Ha! I just got done reading the build thread of this exact car. Like ten different things broke at the same time at one point. I guess he just got tired of it.