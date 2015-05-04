2009 RX-8 With A Turbocharged 20B Rotary

Mazda RX-8 With Turbocharged 20B Rotary

This 2009 Mazda RX-8 had it’s factory 13B two-rotor Renesis engine replaced with a Promaz built 20B three-rotor engine. The engine produces 551 horsepower on 16 psi of boost from a Garrett GTX42R turbo and controlled by a MicroTech LT16 ECU.

Source: FullBoost Youtube channel and Promaz Automotive Facebook page

    That engine looks to be pretty much at home in that engine bay. Very nice job, and I bet loads of fun…

