Pontiac GTO with an AWD Duramax Powertrain

4 Comments

phillip_teel_awd_pontiac_gto_6.6l_duramax_01

We came across another amazing build on the 2014 Power Tour. This is Phillip Teel’s second-generation AWD Pontiac GTO with a 6.6L Duramax diesel V8. If anyone has more pictures or information on this project please leave a comment or use the contact form.

phillip_teel_awd_pontiac_gto_6.6l_duramax_02

Source: Mothers Polish

Posted in:

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.