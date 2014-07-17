Pontiac GTO with an AWD Duramax Powertrain

We came across another amazing build on the 2014 Power Tour. This is Phillip Teel’s second-generation AWD Pontiac GTO with a 6.6L Duramax diesel V8. If anyone has more pictures or information on this project please leave a comment or use the contact form.
Source: Mothers Polish
4 Comments
scott
i worked with this guy and he can fix or build anything.
swaptastic
I sent you an email. Would you be able to get us into contact with the builder/owner?
Willie
I work with Philip now I’m standing here talk in to him now
swaptastic
That’s great. If he is willing to answer some questions could you have him email us at info@engineswapdepot.com