Mercedes SUV in a 1955 Chevy Truck Wrapper

When you have a 1955 Chevy 3100 truck and a 2001 Mercedes ML320 parts car sitting around, why not take inspiration when it comes and make something very unique? The truck was built by Metalworks Classics of Eugene, Oregon. The truck uses almost everything from the Mercedes SUV, including its 3.2L V6 engine, five-speed automatic transmission, AWD, full independent suspension, four-wheel ABS, and full interior. In case you are wondering (like I was) the sentence on the back, “Wie Ein Stein” is German for “Like A Rock.”

Source: Custom Classics via BangShift