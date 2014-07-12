This video shows a lot of high horsepower SUVs drag racing on sand up a large hill. Most of the video shows the inline-six class, either RB or JZ based motors with huge turbos racing. After the 14 minute mark the V8 powered SUVs begin racing. Both classes are exciting to watch and multiple engines are pushed to their breaking point.
Source: BJP Race Youtube channel via a friend on our Facebook Page
One Comment
JDA Enterprises
This Uphill Sand Drag Racing with Turbo I6 and V8 Powered SUVs are really awesome. Many drag racers will gonna love this car for it’s perfect design. Hoping to have one someday.