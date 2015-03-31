1985 Porsche Carrera With A 1994 Carrera Engine

This 1985 Porsche Carrera is the creation of BBI Autosport’s co-owner Joey Seely. The engine is a 3.6 L flat-six from a 1994 Carrera RS America. The engine features a 993 GT3 Cup crankshaft, custom Carrillo/BBI rods, CP pistons, ported heads, and GT3 three-stage oil pump. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a 915 gearbox with steel syncros and a Guard limited-slip diff. To increase performance further BBI stripped everything out of the car and installed carbon-Kevlar hood, front and rear bumpers. This gives the car a weight total of 2,200 lbs and a sound level inside the cab of an 11.

First time the 3.6 L Carrera RS America engine ran

Smoking Tire’s review of the car back in 2013

Source: BBI Autosport Facebook gallery and Speedhunters