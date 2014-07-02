Mopar’s Hellcat Engine Produces 707 Horsepower

In the ongoing horsepower war, Dodge just took the lead with the Hellcat. The engine is a 6.2L supercharged HEMI that outputs 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This is also the first factory supercharged HEMI from Dodge.

The Hellcat will come with two keys, a red and black one. The black key reduces the engine output to 500 horsepower while the red key is used to get the full 707 horsepower. Why? Who is going to use both keys? I think the red goes on your key chain while the black goes in desk drawer.

How long do we have to wait until the crate version is available?

Source: Dodge via Motor Authority