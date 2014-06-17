1988 Pontiac Fiero with a VW Diesel

Pontiac was never able to get this kind of mileage from a Fiero. This 1988 Fiero has a VW 1.9L TDI diesel and automatic transmission from a 2000 Jetta in the back of it. Now the car gets up to 55 MPG. Check out the videos and build thread below for more info.
Source: Fiero.nl via OppositeLock
2 Comments
Dave (CoolBlue87GT)
Hey, It’s nice to see my car posted. What a surprise. Thank you.
Here’s a link called “Life with TDI Fiero”
http://www.fiero.nl/forum/Forum1/HTML/092218.html
swaptastic
I am glad to see the project found a new home. You seem to be really enjoying it.