1988 Pontiac Fiero with a VW Diesel

1988_pontiac_fiero_with_vw_tdi_diesel_06

Pontiac was never able to get this kind of mileage from a Fiero. This 1988 Fiero has a VW 1.9L TDI diesel and automatic transmission from a 2000 Jetta in the back of it. Now the car gets up to 55 MPG. Check out the videos and build thread below for more info.

Source: Fiero.nl via OppositeLock

