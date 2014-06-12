Volkswagen Truck with a Ford V8

Volkswagen created this 1981 VW Caddy Sportruck by essentially taking a Golf MK1 and sticking a bed on it. Because of this it came with a small 1.5-1.8 L engine and FWD. The owner of this particular Caddy converted it to RWD and installed a much larger Ford Triton 5.4 L V8. The transmission is a manual five-speed connected to a Mustang rear end. The front suspension is adjustable coilovers while the back is a four-link. This truck really seems to have been built to enjoy driving it. For more info and pictures click the source link below.
Source: Speedhunters
6 Comments
bkxmnr
So if I’m looking at this right, the thing has less than an inch if suspension travel?
swaptastic
With those fenders, probably.
Draklore
thanks for the post!
yeah the suspension is extremeley stiff, makes for a pretty tough ride over long distances. luckily the seats are really comfortable so in the end it kind of balances out!
swaptastic
Thanks for commenting and building such a great project.
Bostin
I am inspired I know have found the perfect project for myself ive been contemplating many different options and this is just sheer beauty