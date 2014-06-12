Volkswagen Truck with a Ford V8

Volkswagen created this 1981 VW Caddy Sportruck by essentially taking a Golf MK1 and sticking a bed on it. Because of this it came with a small 1.5-1.8 L engine and FWD. The owner of this particular Caddy converted it to RWD and installed a much larger Ford Triton 5.4 L V8. The transmission is a manual five-speed connected to a Mustang rear end. The front suspension is adjustable coilovers while the back is a four-link. This truck really seems to have been built to enjoy driving it. For more info and pictures click the source link below.

